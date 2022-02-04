Independence achieved through united struggle – Prime Minister

Sri Lankans celebrates the 74th National Independence Day with pride today. Throughout history, we Sri Lankans have made many sacrifices to achieve independence. Such struggles for Independence from imperial rule were waged by military forces as well as at political, religious and cultural level, states Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in an Independence Day message.

The Prime Minister’s message adds: “Achieving Independence from colonial rule without shedding a drop of blood was the result of the united struggle of all Sinhala, Tamil, Muslim and Burgher leaders, regardless of race, religion or party affiliation.

“The true inspiration of that freedom that was gained 74 years ago was lost to the people of this country due to the internal struggles and the three decades of terrorist war.

“Leading with the unwavering courage and commitment of the War Heroes, we were able to end the war 13 years ago and re-inherit a country free from fear and suspicion for the people.

“We reaffirmed our independence and reaffirmed our security while our independence was being challenged again. Now we are dedicated to achieve the goal of rebuilding human lives and the economy that has been devastated by the global pandemic.

“It is a great achievement for all of us as a nation that the Government’s vaccination programme to save lives from this devastating pandemic has garnered world recognition.

“Now is the time to stand together to overcome challenges. It is my belief that we can expand the meaning of freedom through a social transformation that respects each other and does not hinder the existence of the other.

“On this National Independence Day, we respectfully remember all the heroes who sacrificed their lives and made immense sacrifices for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our Motherland and together we define freedom to create a prosperous nation that has overcome challenges and prospered for the dawn of tomorrow”.‍