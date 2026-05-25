India hands over 134 police vehicles to Sri Lanka

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 25, 2026 - 2:59 pm

The Government of India today (May 25) officially handed over a consignment of 134 single cab vehicles to Sri Lanka for use by the Sri Lanka Police under the Indo–Sri Lanka Friendship Programme.

The vehicles were handed over to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

According to the President’s Media Division, the Government of India has spent approximately Rs. 300 million for the initiative, and the vehicles are scheduled to be distributed among police stations in the Northern Province.

Speaking at the event, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha said similar assistance would continue to be extended to Sri Lanka in the future.

Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya presented a commemorative memento to the Indian High Commissioner in appreciation of the donation.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, DIMO General Manager Rajeev Pandithage, officials of the Indian High Commission and senior officers of the Sri Lanka Police also attended the event.