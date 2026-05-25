Wimal Weerawansa arrested

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 25, 2026 - 12:22 pm

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa was arrested by officers of the Thalangama Police a short while ago (May 25).

He was taken into custody after arriving at the Thalangama Police Station to provide a statement regarding allegations of obstructing rehearsal activities held in preparation for the National Victory Day Commemoration near the National War Heroes Memorial in Battaramulla on May 18, 2026.

Earlier, Police confirmed that summons had been issued directing him to appear before the Thalangama Police today (May 25).

The former minister is scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today.

UPDATE – 02:45 PM:

Former Member of Parliament Wimal Weerawansa and another suspect, who were arrested by the Thalangama Police and produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, have been released on bail.

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court ordered that they be released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.