Sri Lanka offers free 30-day tourist ETA for 40 countries

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 25, 2026 - 12:09 pm

The Department of Immigration and Emigration of Sri Lanka has announced that nationals of 40 countries can obtain a free Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for tourist visits of up to 30 days from May 25, 2026.

The Department said the free ETA scheme applies to travellers holding diplomatic, official, service, or ordinary passports from the eligible countries.

The 40 countries are Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

The Department further stated that all foreign nationals, including travellers from the eligible countries and citizens of Maldives, Seychelles, and Singapore under bilateral reciprocal agreements with Sri Lanka, must obtain an ETA before arriving in the country.

Under the new scheme, eligible tourists will receive a free tourist ETA valid for 30 days, with a double-entry facility permitted within the validity period from the date of first arrival in Sri Lanka.

The Department noted that Maldivian nationals will continue to receive a 90-day tourist visa through the ETA system under the existing bilateral agreement between the two countries.

It also clarified that the ETA issued under this programme will be processed free of charge for eligible applicants. However, any ETA fees paid before May 25, 2026 will not be refunded.

Visitors who wish to remain in Sri Lanka beyond the initial 30-day period can apply for a visa extension by paying the applicable fees.

Meanwhile, the Department emphasized that travellers from countries not included in the approved list will continue to be subject to the standard Sri Lanka ETA visa regulations.