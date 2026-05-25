Sri Lankan Rupee strengthens against US Dollar

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 25, 2026 - 12:53 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee strengthened against the US Dollar today (May 25), with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and several commercial banks reporting lower exchange rates.

According to the latest exchange rates released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the US Dollar buying rate stood at Rs. 326.01, while the selling rate was Rs. 336.42.

Several commercial banks in Sri Lanka also reported lower US Dollar exchange rates today.

At People’s Bank, the buying rate was Rs. 320.58, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 329.66.

Bank of Ceylon reported a buying rate of Rs. 321.50 and a selling rate of Rs. 330.50.

At NDB Bank, the buying rate was Rs. 321.50, while the selling rate was Rs. 330.50.

Nations Trust Bank reported the US Dollar buying rate at Rs. 318.18 and the selling rate at Rs. 331.41.

Meanwhile, Commercial Bank of Ceylon recorded a buying rate of Rs. 320.50 and a selling rate of Rs. 331.50.