India vs Sri Lanka: 8 players identified as close contacts of COVID-positive Krunal Pandya return negative tests

The Indian cricket team in Sri Lanka breathed a huge sigh of relief on Tuesday as it was confirmed that none of the other player who came in close contact with Krunal Pandya are positive for coronavirus.

The second T20 international between India and Sri Lanka got postponed by a day after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 in Colombo, just hours before the toss was scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later revealed that 8 players, apart from Krunal, were identified as close contacts and underwent RT-PCR tests.

“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28.

“Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts.

“The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Fortunately, all other players from India and Sri Lanka were tested and have returned negative results so the second T20I will go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

Krunal Pandya will now remain in self-isolation for 7 days and will miss the second T20I, which has been rescheduled for July 28 in Colombo. The all-rounder will have to stay back in Sri Lanka even after the competition of the T20Is while his teammates and the Indian team management will return home on July 30.

The third and final T20I is scheduled to be played on July 29.

