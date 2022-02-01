Indian Oil Company agrees to supply 40,000 Metric Tonnes diesel to Energy Ministry

The Indian Oil Company (IOC) has agreed to supply a shipment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel.

The Ministry of Energy held discussions with the Indian Oil Company to procure 40,000 metric tons of diesel and 40,000 metric tons of petrol from the Indian Oil Company.

The proposal tabled by the Minister of Energy to take further measures to procure this oil consignment was thereby approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.