Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka in early April 2025

Posted by Editor on March 15, 2025 - 11:17 am

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in the first few days of April 2025.

The minister made this announcement today (March 15) while addressing the Sri Lankan Parliament.

He also mentioned that several new agreements between the two countries are expected to be signed during the visit.