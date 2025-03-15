Sri Lankan President joins special Iftar ceremony at Temple Trees

A special Iftar ceremony was held yesterday evening at Temple Trees in Colombo, marking the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with deep religious significance.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake graced the event, which saw the participation of a large number of Islamic religious leaders and devotees.

The ceremony was conducted in accordance with Islamic traditions, fostering unity and spiritual reflection.

Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih delivered the welcome speech, while Deputy Minister of National Integration Muneer Mulaffer also addressed the gathering. A special sermon on the significance of Ramadan was delivered by Sheikh Abdullah Shaheed Mawlavi.

The breaking of the fast commenced at 6:23 PM, following a special prayer session, after which a banquet was held. President Dissanayake also took time to engage in a friendly conversation with attendees.

Among the distinguished guests were Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusuf, along with Government and Opposition Parliamentarians, State Officials, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and Media Personnel.