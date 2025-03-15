Customs Inspector arrested for smuggling Rs. 30 Million cannabis oil
A customs inspector has been arrested at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo while attempting to release a parcel containing cannabis oil worth over Rs. 30 million.
Customs media spokesperson Seevali Arukgoda stated that the parcel had been sent from the United States to a recipient in Malabe.
The customs inspector attempted to obtain the parcel using an authorized letter while misleading customs officials.
However, due to the vigilance of customs officers, he was apprehended, and the parcel was found to contain 3.2 kilograms of cannabis oil, according to the customs spokesperson.
Following this incident, steps have been taken to suspend the duties of the customs inspector in question.
