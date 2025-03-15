Police constable arrested for taking bribe to issue clearance certificate

A police constable attached to the Arachchikattuwa Police Station has been arrested on bribery charges for soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,500.

The arrest took place yesterday (March 14) at the premises of the Kaiser Bible Church in Bandarahena.

Officers from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) apprehended the suspect following a complaint lodged by a resident from the Adippala area.

According to reports, the constable had initially demanded Rs. 2,000 from the complainant to issue a clearance report recommending them as suitable for obtaining a police clearance certificate required for foreign travel.

However, the amount was later reduced by Rs. 500, and the officer ultimately accepted Rs. 1,500 as a bribe.

The suspect is scheduled to be presented before the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.