Jan 25 2021 January 25, 2021 January 25, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Individual shot and killed in Pallimulla, Panadura

Posted in

Gun shooting

A person has been killed in a shooting incident in Pallemulla, Panadura this morning (25).

Police said two individuals who had arrived on a motorcycle have opened fire at a group of persons traveling on a three-wheeler.

One of the passengers in the three-wheeler had sustained injuries in the incident and succumbed after being admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital.

Panadura North Police have commenced investigations into the incident.

Share on FB