Individual shot and killed in Pallimulla, Panadura
Posted in Local News
A person has been killed in a shooting incident in Pallemulla, Panadura this morning (25).
Police said two individuals who had arrived on a motorcycle have opened fire at a group of persons traveling on a three-wheeler.
One of the passengers in the three-wheeler had sustained injuries in the incident and succumbed after being admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital.
Panadura North Police have commenced investigations into the incident.
