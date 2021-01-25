Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 287.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 49 year old female, a resident of Beruwala.
- 43 year old female, a resident of Deraniyagala.
- 76 year old male, a resident of Warakagoda.
- 71 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
