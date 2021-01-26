Ranil should step down as UNP Leader – Ravi Karunanayake

Former Deputy Leader of the UNP, Ravi Karunanayake, said the UNP Leader should take the blame for its predicament and leave, if he wants the Party to regain its past glory.

He said several frontline figures of the UNP were doing their best to remove Ranil Wickremesinghe as Party Leader. He added that UNP supporters longed for a new Leader.

Karunanayake asserted that he and former MPs Navin Dissanayake and Arjuna Ranatunga, would never ditch the Party, despite leaving their portfolios.

He assured that Wickremesinghe will not be allowed to cling to power, in violation of the party constitution. Karunanayake said Sagala Ratnayaka and Daya Gamage also wanted to remove Wickremesinghe as party leader.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Upatissa Perera)