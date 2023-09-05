Inland Revenue Amendment Bill can be passed by Simple Majority – Supreme Court
Posted by Editor on September 5, 2023 - 10:02 am
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has determined that the Inland Revenue Amendment Bill can be passed in parliament by a simple majority.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announcing the determination in Parliament today (September 05) said that the Supreme Court has held that neither the bill or / nor any of its provisions is inconsistent with article 12 of any provisions of the constitution.
“Accordingly, the bill can be validly passed by a simple majority of the legislature,” he said.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Expects Major Debt Restructuring Deals as IMF to Review Bailout September 5, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government to probe Channel 4 revelations on Easter Sunday attacks September 5, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s transport minister says electric bus ventures await investors September 5, 2023
- Inland Revenue Amendment Bill can be passed by Simple Majority – Supreme Court September 5, 2023
- Laugfs Gas prices increased from tonight (September 04) September 4, 2023