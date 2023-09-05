Inland Revenue Amendment Bill can be passed by Simple Majority – Supreme Court

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has determined that the Inland Revenue Amendment Bill can be passed in parliament by a simple majority.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announcing the determination in Parliament today (September 05) said that the Supreme Court has held that neither the bill or / nor any of its provisions is inconsistent with article 12 of any provisions of the constitution.

“Accordingly, the bill can be validly passed by a simple majority of the legislature,” he said.