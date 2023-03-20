Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to accept Income tax files via online from April 1

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has decided to accept individual income tax file records only via online from the tax year 2023 – 2024.

Accordingly, those submitting the files for the tax year 2023 – 2024 which begins from the 1st of April will have to submit them by using the Department website.

Individuals, earning more than Rs. 1.2 million per year, are liable to pay the income tax and their tax files are registered with the Department.

Based on a self-assessment method, they have to calculate the tax amount they have to pay and inform the Department.

Companies, which are paying the income tax, already file their tax reports online to the Department. It has been made mandatory to send their tax reports online for 2022 – 2023.

Currently, about 68,000 tax files of companies are registered with the Department.