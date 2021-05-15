Innovative pipe borne LP Gas to Sri Lanka

In the global energy landscape, LP Gas (LPG) is considered the safest and the most environmentally sound choice suitable for a variety of functions – from household requirements to industrial consumption, LPG is increasingly emerging as the world’s preferred clean and green energy.

Although in house LPG cylinders have been used in Sri Lanka for a considerable period of time, the safest and the most modern option that is operational worldwide is pipe borne LPG that provides a safe and an easy accessible LPG solution, says Anil Koswatte, chairman & CEO of Litro Gas Lanka Limited & Litro Gas Terminal Lanka (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka’s national LPG provider.

As a measure of upscaling the LPG availability in Sri Lanka, Litro Gas Lanka will be introducing pipe borne LPG supply to households and consumers in Sri Lanka, giving them access to world class energy solutions, he adds.

“Litro Gas Lanka believes in delivering innovative and safe LPG solutions to our customers. Introducing the pipe borne LPG is a step towards ensuring the highest safety protocols in LPG supply – while also ensuring an easy and convenient way of delivery LPG to your home or work place. The LPG provided will be measured in litres, in keeping with global standards.”

Backed by a unique legacy that goes back 150 years, Litro Gas Lanka possesses a heritage that is rich with industry firsts; a part of that legacy was the network of gas pipes that delivered gas to households as far back as a century ago, installed by Ceylon Gas & Water Co, precursor of Litro Gas Lanka.

Today, as energy industry dynamics change with consumer demand, the company remains firmly committed to infusing change and transformation needed to meet changing requirements.

“We are taking the concept of LPG supply beyond that of bringing a cylinder home and stocking it in your kitchen. This will take the LPG availability to the next level, by giving our customers safe & easy accessibility to the energy they need on demand.”

“In keeping with the development goals for the energy sector outlined in H.E The President’s “Vistas of Prosperity & Splendour” economic vision, we believe that the Litro Gas Lanka LPG Pipeline Project would add value to customer proposition and enhance energy efficiency for all”, Koswatte adds.

Commenting on the project, Jayantha Basnayake, Director – Health, Safety & Environment/Professional Business – Litro Gas Lanka Limited says that the new project will optimize safety and improve convenience for the consumers – “LPG supply via a pipeline is the standard procedure for global LPG operations – we are introducing the same safety and ease of operations procedure to Sri Lanka with this.”

“As a Company engaged in the handling highly inflammable LPG as the core product, safety is a key value for us and for our customers. This process will rule out any compromises on safety given the fact that the installation is safely placed outside the living areas. We will be ensuring a 24/7 support service while also ensuring maximum safety levels”, he points out.

Litro Gas Lanka is a member of The World LPG Association (WLPGA); while adhering in all operational protocols to the global standards and parameters stipulated for the LPG industry, the Company will be deploying industry specific equipment, accessories and installations for its pipe line operation.

Litro Gas Lanka has obtained and following local and global standards of ISO (International Organization for Standardization), NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), BS (British Standard), ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) and SLS (Sri Lanka Standards Institute) along with other safety protocols required by local authorities.

Janaka Pathirathna, Director – Sales & Marketing at Litro Gas Lanka says that on demand model of LPG supply ensures an uninterrupted supply, while giving customers a hassle free, doorstep service that is convenient and easy to obtain.

“It promises to be a unique and a world class product that comes with international standards in safety and customer experience. There will be several product categories & packages that will offer various benefits to customers, based on their specific needs. We will also introduce attractive payment methods for the convenience of customers, “he adds.

Litro Gas Lanka plays a pivotal role in the country’s energy sector with a 75% market share and a network of 42 distributors, over 14,000 points-of-sale, 1,500 home delivery hubs and a seamless supply of LPG throughout Sri Lanka. The Company maintains a strong market presence with their Litro Gas Home Delivery Mobile App and a dedicated 1311 customer care hotline.

