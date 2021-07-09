Institutional & legal framework of two ministries further amended
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a Gazette Extraordinary further amending the institutional and legal framework of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry Economic Policies and Plan Implementation.
According to the extraordinary gazette issued on Thursday, the 08th of July, the Buddha Sasana Fund, Buddhist Renaissance Fund, and the Central Cultural Fund, which were listed under the Ministry of Finance, will now come under the purview of the Ministry of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation.
The Ministry of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation was established through an extraordinary gazette issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday (Jul. 07).
The prime minister was sworn in as the Minister of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation on Thursday, while new SLPP National List MP Basil Rajapaksa took oaths as the new Finance Minister of Sri Lanka.
The institutions gazetted under the Ministry Economic Policies and Plan Implementation are as follows:
1. National Planning Department
2. Department of Census and Statistics
3. Institute of Policy Studies
4. Sustainable Development Council
5. Office of Comptroller General
6. Department of Valuation
7. Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standard Monitoring Board
8. Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka
9. Welfare Benefits Board
10. Public Service Mutual Provident Fund
11. Buddha Sasana Fund
12. Buddhist Renaissance Fund
13. Central Cultural Fund
Institutions listed under the Ministry Finance:
1. Treasury Affairs
i. General Treasury
ii. Department of Fiscal Policy
iii. Department of National Budget
iv. Department of Management Services
v. Department of External Resources
vi. Department of Public Finance
vii. Department of Treasury Operations
viii. Department of Public Accounts
ix. Department of Trade and Investment Policies
x. Department of Information Technology Management
xi. Department of Legal Affairs
xii. Department of Management Auditing
xiii. Department of Development Finance
2. Government Revenue Management Affairs
i. Department of Inland Revenue
ii. Sri Lanka Custom