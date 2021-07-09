Institutional & legal framework of two ministries further amended

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a Gazette Extraordinary further amending the institutional and legal framework of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry Economic Policies and Plan Implementation.

According to the extraordinary gazette issued on Thursday, the 08th of July, the Buddha Sasana Fund, Buddhist Renaissance Fund, and the Central Cultural Fund, which were listed under the Ministry of Finance, will now come under the purview of the Ministry of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation.

The Ministry of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation was established through an extraordinary gazette issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday (Jul. 07).

The prime minister was sworn in as the Minister of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation on Thursday, while new SLPP National List MP Basil Rajapaksa took oaths as the new Finance Minister of Sri Lanka.

The institutions gazetted under the Ministry Economic Policies and Plan Implementation are as follows:

1. National Planning Department

2. Department of Census and Statistics

3. Institute of Policy Studies

4. Sustainable Development Council

5. Office of Comptroller General

6. Department of Valuation

7. Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standard Monitoring Board

8. Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka

9. Welfare Benefits Board

10. Public Service Mutual Provident Fund

11. Buddha Sasana Fund

12. Buddhist Renaissance Fund

13. Central Cultural Fund

Institutions listed under the Ministry Finance:

1. Treasury Affairs

i. General Treasury

ii. Department of Fiscal Policy

iii. Department of National Budget

iv. Department of Management Services

v. Department of External Resources

vi. Department of Public Finance

vii. Department of Treasury Operations

viii. Department of Public Accounts

ix. Department of Trade and Investment Policies

x. Department of Information Technology Management

xi. Department of Legal Affairs

xii. Department of Management Auditing

xiii. Department of Development Finance

2. Government Revenue Management Affairs

i. Department of Inland Revenue

ii. Sri Lanka Custom





