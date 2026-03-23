Investigations launched on 153 mobile connections in Sri Lanka over fuel QR code fraud

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2026 - 9:32 am

Sri Lankan authorities have launched investigations into 153 mobile phone connections linked to the illegal use of fuel QR codes, referring suspects to the Computer Crime Investigation Division.

The Ministry of Digital Economy announced that details of individuals suspected of misusing QR codes to obtain fuel have been submitted through the Inspector General of Police for further investigation.

The issue was uncovered during a recent transition process involving the cancellation of existing accounts and the issuance of new QR code registrations.

Advisor to the Ministry of Digital Economy, Sumudu Rathnayaka, stated that several irregularities were identified during this process.

He stressed that it is illegal to obtain QR codes using vehicle details of previously owned or already sold vehicles, warning that legal action will be taken against violators.

Sri Lanka introduced a new system feature on March 19, 2026, aimed at improving access to fuel QR codes. The update allows vehicle owners to obtain their QR code even if the mobile number originally used for registration is no longer active.

The new feature addresses common issues faced by the public, particularly when purchasing second-hand vehicles or changing mobile numbers. Previously, users found it difficult to remove old registrations or re-register under a new number.

With the updated system, users can now verify their vehicle by entering the correct vehicle number and chassis number, enabling access without relying on the original mobile number. Additionally, even if a vehicle is already registered under a different number, users can override the existing registration.

By selecting the “Override” option and providing accurate details, the system will cancel the previous registration and allow immediate re-registration under the new owner’s mobile number.

Once completed, all previous account data linked to the vehicle will be permanently removed, and the former user will lose access to any associated benefits.

Authorities noted that Sri Lanka’s QR code-based fuel quota system has been widely adopted, with over six million registered users.

Investigations into misuse are ongoing as officials work to protect the integrity of the system.