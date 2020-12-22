The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) yesterday warned that the spread of COVID-19 could increase if people continue to act irresponsibly during the upcoming holidays.

“If the pandemic grows beyond control the country would not be able to implement its plans for year 2021,” GMOA Editor Dr. Haritha Aluthge said.

“During the last weekend we noticed how people acted in an irresponsible manner by going on trips, visiting relatives and so on. This situation could worsen during the Christmas and New Year holiday season. Therefore, the Government should implement a proper plan to manage this situation,” the GMOA Editor said.

He further urged the Government to close liquor stores during the festive season and to impose a temporary ban on smoking in order to enhance immunity and prevent the spread of the virus. Dr Aluthge also urged the Government to increase the number of PCR and Antigen tests conducted daily to detect positive cases.

“As usual the majority of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths reported were from the Colombo Municipal Council area. But, the number of patients reporting from other parts of the country is on the rise daily,” he added.

He emphasized that special attention should be made to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the Kalutara District since the number of COVID-19 positive patients reported from the district has shown a daily increase. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients reported in the country reached 37,261 yesterday, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry stated. Around 28,682 patients have recovered while 8,403 remain in hospitals. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 176 as of yesterday morning (21).

