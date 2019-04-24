Isis has released a picture claiming to show the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday bomb massacre in Sri Lanka, that killed 321 people.

Extremist cleric Zahran Hashim is believed to be at the centre of the image, surrounded by the seven suicide bombers.

Hashim has been identified as the man who planned the attacks.

The picture was released by Islamic State’s propaganda news agency Amaq.

The terror group earlier named the bombers alongside Hashim as Abu Ubayda, Abu al-Mukhtar, Abu Khalil, Abu al-Bara’a, Abu Muhammad and Abu Abdullah.

They are all seen standing in front of an Isis flag.

