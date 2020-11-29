Isolation curfew: Three Police areas in Colombo & 2 in Gampaha to be lifted

Isolation curfew imposed in the Mattakkuliya, Foreshore and Pettah Police areas of the Colombo District and Ragama and Negombo Police areas of the Gampaha District will be lifted tomorrow the 30th at 5.00 am, said Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

The following areas of Colombo and Gampaha Districts will remain under isolation until further notice:

Colombo District: Modara, Bloemendhal, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas and Wekanda, and Wanatamulla Grama Niladari Divisions.

Gampaha District: Wattala, Peliyagoda, and Kelaniya police areas

Meanwhile, the following areas have been declared newly isolated areas form 5.00 am tomorrow:

Mattakuliya police area:

Randiya Uya housing scheme

South of Ferguson Road area

Wellampitiya police area:

Laksanda Sevana housing scheme

Salamul Grama Niladari Division

Wijayapura Grama Niladari Division