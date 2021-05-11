May 11 2021 May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Isolation orders issued on 06 more areas

Posted in

Stop do not enter sign

Six areas in Matara, Matale, Kandy and Puttalam districts will be placed under isolation with immediate effect, Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva announced today (May 11).

Meanwhile, the isolation orders on Nikadalupotha Grama Niladhari Division in Kumbukgete police area of Kurunegala District has been lifted from this morning.

Newly-isolated areas are as follows:

Matara District

  • Uyanwatta GN Division
  • Uyanwatta North GN Division

Matale District

  • Uda Hapuvida GN Division

Kandy District

  • Thibbutta Village in Walgampaya GN Division
  • Kosgasthenna Village in Walgampaya GN Division

Puttalam District

  • Meda Kirimetiyana GN Division
Share on FB