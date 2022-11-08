Issuance of passports temporarily suspended due to breakdown in the computer system
Posted in Local News
The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that the issuance of all types of passports has temporarily been suspended due to a breakdown in the computer system.
Accordingly, issuance of all types of passports is suspended via all regional offices including the Head Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Battaramulla.
Further, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has suspended accepting applications for passports until the system is restored.