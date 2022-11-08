China assures support on Sri Lanka’s debt treatment – State Minister Shehan

Chinese Ambassador Qi-Zhenhong has assured their continuous support on the debt treatment and stabilising the economy of Sri Lanka, State Finance Minister Shehan Semasinghe said.

“During a meeting, the Ambassador assured their support to overcome this critical situation with regard to the financial status of the country. Further, he emphasised that China, as a trustworthy friend, will always be on Sri Lanka’s side.” The State Minister said.

The State Minister said that the Ambassador has assured they will strengthen mutual understanding and further communication with Sri Lanka. China will support the proposed debt treatment process of Sri Lanka, he said.

During the discussion the ambassador emphasised that “China will never isolate Sri Lanka not only in this situation but in future too.”

(Courtesy: Daily Mirror)