Jagath Samarawickrama sworn in as a Member of Parliament

Jagath Samarawickrama was sworn in as a Member of Parliament today (May 19) before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Jagath Samarawickrama is representing Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) from Polonnaruwa District.

The appointment was made to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant by MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala, who was killed in Nittambuwa area amidst the nationwide tensions that broke out on the 9th of May.

On May 17, the Election Commission issued a Gazette Extraordinary to announce the appointment.

Samarawickrama had come in fifth among the SLPP candidates who led the preferential votes in Polonnaruwa District at the 2020 General Election.