Johnston Fernando’s sons granted bail in Lanka Sathosa lorry case

Posted by Editor on March 31, 2026 - 4:30 pm

The Negombo High Court today (March 31) granted bail to four suspects, including two sons of former Minister Johnston Fernando, over the alleged misuse of a Lanka Sathosa lorry.

The case relates to accusations that Johnston Fernando misused a lorry owned by the state-run Lanka Sathosa during his time as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade.

Along with his two sons, the court also granted bail to two other suspects, a former Working Director and a former Transport Manager of Lanka Sathosa.

The suspects had earlier been arrested and remanded following an investigation conducted by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

The probe focused on the alleged misuse of a vehicle belonging to the state-owned enterprise.

Further legal proceedings in the case are expected to continue.