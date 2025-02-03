Jonty Rhodes arrives in Sri Lanka for special project

Posted by Editor on February 3, 2025 - 1:32 pm

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes arrived in Sri Lanka for a three-day visit.

Rhodes landed at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake from Mumbai, India, on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-148 early this morning (February 3).

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by officials at BIA.

Speaking to the media, he stated that he came to Sri Lanka to implement a special project and expected to reveal more details about it later.

During the last Christmas season, Rhodes also visited Sri Lanka with his family for a tour.