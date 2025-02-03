Sri Lanka to Launch ‘GovPay’ on February 7, 2025
Posted by Editor on February 3, 2025 - 3:53 pm
The Sri Lankan government will officially launch ‘GovPay’ on February 7, 2025, as the first step in the digitalisation of government services.
‘GovPay’ will be inaugurated under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
This groundbreaking initiative aims to streamline and modernise government institutions’ payment processes, enabling seamless transactions through a secure and efficient digital platform, the President’s Media Division stated.
