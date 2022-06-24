June 09th incidents: Jehan Appuhamy, Jagath Manuwarna and two others granted bail

Four protesters held in remand custody for allegedly behaving in an unruly manner and causing damages to Public Property while engaging in a protest on June 09 have been released on bail today (June 24) by Colombo Fort Magistrate.

Accordingly, Jagath Manuwarna, Dhammika Munasinghe, Eranga Gunasekera, and Jehan Appuhamy were released on a surety bail of Rs.500,000 each on the basis that the alleged offences committed by the suspects would not come under the purview of Public Property Act.

However, National Organiser of ‘Youth for Change’ Lahiru Weerasekara, Venerable Rathkarawwe Jinarathana Thera, activist Rathindu Senaratne alias ‘Ratta’ remains in remand custody till the 1st of July.

The group surrendered to the Maradana Police on Wednesday (June 22).

A group of lawyers including President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris, Senior Counsel Kaushalya Navaratne, Upul Kumarapperuma, Darshana Kuruppu, Amila Palliyage, Nuwan Bopage, Manjula Balasuriya, Buddhika Tillekeratne appeared for the suspects.