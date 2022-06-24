Dhammika Perera sworn in as a minister

Businessman Dhammika Perera, who recently became a Member of Parliament, was sworn in as the Minister of Investment Promotion today (June 24).

He took oaths before Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this evening.

Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath was also present at the occasion.

Dhammika Perera was sworn in as a Member of Parliament from the National List of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) on Tuesday (June 21).