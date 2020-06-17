JVP challenges President to reveal Bond report’s hidden pages

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today challenged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to reveal the 106 pages of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on the bond scam, which were hidden by the previous regime, before reprimanding Central Bank officials for failing to carry out the government’s policy.

JVP Central Committee member Wasantha Samarasinghe told a news conference that the government which promised to bring to book the culprits in the Central Bank bond scam had failed to do so even after eight months of assuming office.

He said President Rajapaksa was duty bound to act on the report issued by the PCoI on the Central Bank bond scam and that he should reveal the 106 pages hidden by the previous regime.

“If he did so, it will reveal the names of all the politicians and government officials involved in the bond scam,” Mr. Samarasinghe said.

Referring to the incident of the President blasting at Central Bank officials yesterday, he said the economy could not be developed just by reprimanding them and added that the government should guide the CB on the government’s economic policies.

He said Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa should also take the responsibility for any failure because the CB came under his purview.

“If the culprits in the bond scam were brought to book, the Central Bank officials will be encouraged and their efficiency will improve,” Mr. Samarasinghe said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ajith Siriwardana)