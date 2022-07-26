JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake meets Indian High Commissioner

A meeting was held between JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagle at the Indian High Commission in Colombo this afternoon (July 26).

It is reported that the economic situation of the country and the development of relations between the two sides were discussed in the meeting.

Propaganda Secretary of Janatha Vimukti Peramuna Vijitha Herath and a group of officials from the Indian High Commission attended the event.