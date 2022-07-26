Leading Aragalaya activist Dhaniz Ali arrested aboard flight to Dubai

A leading Galle Face protest site activist Dhaniz Ali has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) while trying to leave for Dubai on a flight from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this evening (July 26), Police said.

Social Media footage showed the infight arrest by CID officers despite the passengers onboard protesting against the move.

The Police media unit said that there was an arrest warrant against the suspect.

Police said he was connected to the incident on July 13 where activists stormed into the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) and attempted to disrupt telecasts.