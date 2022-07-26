Jul 26 2022 July 26, 2022 July 26, 2022 2Comments by Administrator

Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka

Gotabaya Rajapaksa - Sri Lanka President

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka from Singapore, Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunewardena said today (July 26).

Singapore has granted a 14-day short-term visit pass to the former president as he entered the country on a private visit on July 14, according to immigration authorities in Singapore.

