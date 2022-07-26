Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka from Singapore, Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunewardena said today (July 26).
Singapore has granted a 14-day short-term visit pass to the former president as he entered the country on a private visit on July 14, according to immigration authorities in Singapore.
