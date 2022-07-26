Indian Prime Minister extends congratulations to Sri Lankan President

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to newly appointed Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s support for Sri Lanka’s stability and economic recovery.

This was conveyed in a congratulatory letter sent to Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a statement.

The Indian Prime Minister also said he is looking forward to working closely with the Sri Lankan President for the mutual benefit of people and in order to strengthen close and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka.