Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised

The weekly fuel quota provided to all types of vehicles registered under the QR system has been revised, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

Revised petrol allocations are as follows:

Motorcycles – 4 litres

Three-wheelers – 5 litres

Vans – 20 litres

Cars – 20 litres

Land vehicles – 15 litres

Lorries – 50 litres

Revised diesel allocations are as follows:

Buses – 40 litres

Three-wheelers – 5 litres

Vans – 20 litres

Cars – 20 litres

Land vehicles – 15 litres

Lorries – 50 litres