Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised
Posted in Local News
The weekly fuel quota provided to all types of vehicles registered under the QR system has been revised, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.
Revised petrol allocations are as follows:
- Motorcycles – 4 litres
- Three-wheelers – 5 litres
- Vans – 20 litres
- Cars – 20 litres
- Land vehicles – 15 litres
- Lorries – 50 litres
Revised diesel allocations are as follows:
- Buses – 40 litres
- Three-wheelers – 5 litres
- Vans – 20 litres
- Cars – 20 litres
- Land vehicles – 15 litres
- Lorries – 50 litres
