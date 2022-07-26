Jul 26 2022 July 26, 2022 July 26, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Weekly fuel quota for all types of vehicles revised

Kanchana Wijesekera

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera

The weekly fuel quota provided to all types of vehicles registered under the QR system has been revised, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

Revised petrol allocations are as follows:

  • Motorcycles – 4 litres
  • Three-wheelers – 5 litres
  • Vans – 20 litres
  • Cars – 20 litres
  • Land vehicles – 15 litres
  • Lorries – 50 litres

Revised diesel allocations are as follows:

  • Buses – 40 litres
  • Three-wheelers – 5 litres
  • Vans – 20 litres
  • Cars – 20 litres
  • Land vehicles – 15 litres
  • Lorries – 50 litres
