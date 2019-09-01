The JVP says it is prepared to fulfil the duty of developing the country while creating an ethical political culture.

Speaking during the JVP Provincial representatives meeting in Colombo to commence campaigning for the Presidential Election of the National People’s Power, MP Nalinda Jayathissa said all administrations that came into power over the past 71 years have failed to develop any sector of the country.

MP Jayathissa added all administrations that came into power thus far have failed to fulfil the expectations of the public.

The Parliamentarian claimed the former administrations have also failed to create an ethical political culture.

He noted with three key elections coming up, the public is still discontent over the political situation in the country.

(Source: News Radio)