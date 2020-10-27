The JVP is currently staging a protest opposite the United States Embassy in Colombo against the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The JVP is demanding the US not to threaten the sovereignty of Sri Lanka. Parliamentarian Vijitha Hearth, former MPs and public representatives of the JVP are engaged in the demonstration.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today on a two-day visit.

The Foreign Ministry said the Secretary of State arrives in Sri Lanka on an invitation extended by Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and will remain in the island till tomorrow.

During his visit, Mike Pompeo will hold official discussions with the Lankan leadership as well as with his counterpart.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said, the discussions during the visit will cover several areas of the multifaceted engagement between the two countries.

Secretary of State Pompeo is the highest-level US dignitary to visit Sri Lanka during US President Donald Trump’s term.

(Source: News Radio)