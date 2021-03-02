JVP: Sirisena must surrender or fight

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna yesterday said that former President Maithripala Sirisena has now been left only with two options either to surrender or fight against the recommendations of the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Easter Sunday carnage.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Pelawatte, JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said: “Accusations of serious nature have been leveled at the former President Sirisena in the PCoI report. He has to surrender or fight.

He will never be able to absolve himself of the responsibility for failure to prevent the terror attacks. When a terrorist attacks like the Easter Sunday carnage takes place the entire government that rules a country is bound by collective responsibility. In such a context, it is very doubtful as to how and why the PCoI did not identify the then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Minister who was in charge of Police, Sagala Ratnayaka, as responsible for the same offence.”

“Now, even the government finds faults with the report. But the incumbent government is bound by the responsibility to conduct a proper investigation because it solicited votes of people by promising to do that.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)