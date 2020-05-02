Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna Leader former MP Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, in a letter to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has said that his Party would boycott the 4 May meeting that had been convened by the PM at Temple Trees, to discuss the present situation in the country.

He has informed that if it was the intention of the Government to invite the former MPs to discuss the importance of avoiding a possible Constitutional crisis through the inability to spend public funds after 30 April by the President and the issue of the non-reconvening of the dissolved House, then it would be futile to discuss it further.

He has insisted that the accepted and proper forum to discuss such pertinent issues of the day is not the official residence of the Premier but the Parliament.

Dissanayaka has further insisted that if the President is unwilling to reconvene the dissolved House under an emergency situation, then the best possible course of action he should take to avoid a Constitutional crisis would be to seek the view of the Supreme Court and not to waste time by inviting former MPs to his residence for any powwows in this connection.

(Source: Ceylon Today)