Kapila Perera steps down as Transport Ministry Secretary

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 29, 2026 - 8:30 am

Professor Kapila Perera, Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, has decided to resign from his position, according to reports.

His decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the fundamental rights of a senior official of the ministry had been violated and held Professor Perera responsible in the case.

Reports indicate that Professor Perera has informed President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of his decision and has also officially notified the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government that he will be stepping down from the post of Secretary.

Professor Perera joined the public service after a career in academia and is reported to have decided to resign as his period of service in the public sector comes to an end.

It is further reported that he is preparing to return to academic service after leaving the Secretary position.

Professor Kapila Perera previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Moratuwa.