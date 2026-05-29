Construction of Rambukkana–Galagedara section of Central Expressway begins today (29)

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 29, 2026 - 6:55 am

Construction of the Central Expressway section from Rambukkana to Galagedara, spanning 18.7 kilometres, is scheduled to commence today (May 29) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Director General of the Road Development Authority, Anuradha Hettiarachchi, said the project will be carried out as the second phase of the third section of the Central Expressway.

He stated that the Rambukkana–Galagedara section is 18.7 kilometres in length and forms part of the ongoing development of the expressway network.

Hettiarachchi further said that construction of the Pothuhera–Rambukkana section, which is the first phase of the third section of the Central Expressway, is currently underway.

According to him, work on the Pothuhera-Rambukkana section is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.