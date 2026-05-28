Seven Sri Lankans deported to Sri Lanka from UAE

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 28, 2026 - 12:30 pm

Seven Sri Lankan nationals detained by security authorities in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been deported to Sri Lanka.

The group arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night (May 27) on a special flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to reports, the individuals had been taken into custody by Abu Dhabi security authorities over allegations of possessing photographs and video footage related to drone and missile strikes connected to ongoing Middle East conflicts.

They were also accused of engaging with such content on social media platforms through comments and reactions.

The deportees are between 23 and 33 years old and are residents of Ambalangoda, Marapana, Borella, Bandaragama, Polonnaruwa and Wattala.

Upon their arrival in Sri Lanka, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the State Intelligence Service (SIS) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) reportedly began extensive questioning of the group.

Authorities have also launched investigations to determine whether the suspects have any links to organized crime activities or drug trafficking networks operating within Sri Lanka.