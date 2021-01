Twelve areas in Eastern Province have been declared as isolated with immediate effect, says National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Newly-isolated areas are as follows:

Kattankudy Police Area

Eleven Grama Seva Divisions in Kalmunai

Kalmunai 1 Kalmunai 1C Kalmunai 1E Kalmunai 2 Kalmunai 2A Kalmunai B Kalmunai 3 Kalmunai 3A Kalmunai Kudy 1 Kalmunai Kudy 2 Kalmunai Kudy 3