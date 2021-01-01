Twenty-five Senior Army Officers have been appointed with effect from today (01 January) to coordinate the COVID-19 control operations in each district, says the Army Media.

The Presidential Secretariat has made the appointment under the recommendation of Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, who is also the Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva awarded letters of appointment for those 25 Chief Coordinating Officers in all districts this morning at the Army Headquarters.

Accordingly, the new office of Chief Coordinating Officers would facilitate smooth conduct of district-wise quarantine centres, transportation of individuals for quarantining and treatment, supply of medicine, equipment, dry-rations and other essentials and all other technical requirements as and when deemed necessary, the Army Media said in its statement.

The appointed Chief Coordinators are:

Northern Province

1. Major General W G H A S Bandara – Jaffna

2. Major General K N S Kotuwegoda – Kilinochchi

3. Major General R M P J Rathnayaka – Mullaittivu

4. Major General W L P W Perera – Vavuniya

5. Major General A A I J Bandara – Mannar

North Central Province

6. Major General J C Gamage – Polonnaruwa

7. Major General H L V M Liyanage – Anuradhapura

North Western Province

8. Major General A P I Fernando – Puttalam

9. Brigadier P M R H S K Herath – Kurunegala

Western Province

10. Major General K W R de Abrew – Colombo

11. Major General N R Lamahewage – Gampaha

12. Brigadier K N D Karunapala – Kalutara

Central Province

13. Major General H P N K Jayapathirane – Nuwara Eliya

14. Major General S M S P B Samarakoon – Kandy

15. Major General S U M N Manage – Matale

Sabarammuwa Province

16. Brigadier J M R N K Jayamanna – Ratnapura

17. Brigadier L A J L B Udowita – Kegalle

Eastern Province

18. Major General C D Weerasuriya – Trincomalee

19. Major General T D Weerakoon – Ampara

20. Major General C D Ranasinghe – Batticaloa

Uva Province

21. Brigadier E A P Ediriweera – Badulla

22. Colonel D U N Serasinghe – Monaragala

Southern Province

23. Major General D M H D Bandara – Hambantota

24. Major General W A S S Wanasinghe – Galle

25. Colonel K A U Kodituwakku – Matara