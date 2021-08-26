Keheliya Rambukwella Appeals to Indian Envoy for Oxygen

Health Minister, Keheliya Rambukwella appealed to Indian High Commissioner, Gopal Baglay to make Sri Lanka’s oxygen requirement for COVID patients a primary focus.

Rambukwella met High Commissioner Baglay yesterday (25) at a cordial meeting at the former’s office in Suwasiripaya after being appointed Health Minister. Rambukwella made an urgent plea for Indian Manufactured mobile oxygen units for the country.

“He impressed upon Baglay the importance of such units for Sri Lanka at this juncture and called for his government’s focus on Sri Lanka’s requirement during the present situation. The Health Minister also appealed for the provision of Tocilizumad (Tozi), a drug required to treat critical patients with COVID pneumonia.

He thanked India for the support it has given to battle COVID-19 and urged the Indian government to continue its support. While pledging to continue to support Sri Lanka in battling the virus, the High Commissioner also said that the ties between the two countries would remain both cordial and supportive.

He said that both countries were faced with the challenges of controlling and preventing deadly COVID and that it was important for the two nations to share their experiences and knowledge in battling the disease. Health Secretary. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Sanjeewa Munasinghe was also present on the occasion.

