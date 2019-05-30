Kelaniya university temporarily closed
All faculties of the Kelaniya University excluding the Medical Faculty, have been closed until further notice.
The University Communications and Media unit said the closure came into effect at 10 this morning.
The decision was taken as a group of students had objected to the security measure taken by the university administration.
Accordingly students boarded in hostels have been informed to vacate the premises immediately.
However the university stated weekend courses will continue as per schedule.