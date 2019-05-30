An event to mark the 77th birth anniversary of late Ven. Maduluwawe Sobitha thero was held in Colombo yesterday. The event was attended by members of the maha sanga as well as the Speaker, and other political representatives.

Speaking at the occasion Professor Sarath Wijeysuriya who played a key role during the 2015 presidential election alongside Ven. Maduluwawe Sobitha thero, delivered a fiery rebuke of the current administration.He noted that there are 2 clear reasons for the breakdown of state administration and the collapse of the aspirations of the January 8th movement.

Wijeysuriya noted that the first reason is Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s shortsighted political actions which are arrogant, insensitive and not accountable to the public.

The second reason according to the Professor is the foolishness of hoping for a Nelson Mandela like leader from a person who is subservient. He goes onto state that the UNP suffered because they expected a democratic administration from an individual who proclaims to be a saint of democracy but infact is an individual who abhors it.

Wijeysuriya also claimed that PM Ranil continues to remain the leader of the UNP in an undemocratic manner adding that it is no secret that he runs the party like a dictator. He also claims that the political vision of Wickremesinghe is to not allow anyone else to rise to the national level, while ensuring that the party continues to serve as the shared inheritance of his close acquaintances.

Wijeysuriya believes that the senior members of the UNP have become puppets of a dictatorial leadership because they continue to support a leader who was defeated on multiple occasions and continues to have have a love affair with the post of opposition leader.

The Professor states that the fact that the leader of one of the main political parties in the country, chose to rent their presidential candidate on two occasions, goes to show that he is in fact not suitable to lead. He adds that it is unfortunate that the this so called leader continues to rely on Mahinda Rajapaksa to maintain his power and position.

He goes onto note that he has kept one of the promises he made, and that was to protect the Rajapaksa family and the people who worked for the Rajapaksas.

Continuing his rebuke of the current Prime Minister, Professor Sarath Wijeysuriya claimed that soon after being sworn in as the PM, Wickremesinghe attempted to sideline President Sirisena and rule the country according to his whims.

While claiming that this was truly an evil mindset, the professor claimed that Ven. Sobitha thero saw the dangers that could arise from such a divide and therefore met with Wickremesinghe twice and advised him to speak with President Sirisena when making decisions. Wijeysuriya went onto claim that although Wickremesinghe silently listened to this advice, it did not register in his arrogant mind.

Wijeysuriya believes that Ranil Wickremesinghe lives in a glass cage and that he cannot stand the politics of the masses. He claims that Wickremesinghe is someone who learned about politics the same way people learn about swimming through post, and that is why he sinks every time he attempts to swim. The professor claimed that in comparison, Mahinda Rajapaksa is someone who can swim even on land.

Continuing his speech Professor Sarath Wijeysuriya claimed that Ranil Wickremesinghe has proven time and again that he is no longer fit for state administration in any form. He believes that Wickremesinghe should leave the party or the responsible members of the party should force him out for the sake of the country.

The Professor also claimed that President Sirisena felt isolated from the beginning and that Wickremesinghe did not understand the dangers of this. He claimed that it is this isolation that allowed Mahinda Amaraweera to creep to the side of Sirisena and save the countless number of senior SLFPers who were facing legal troubles.

The Central Bank bond scam and the pedigree of Wickremesinghe’s good friend Arjuna Mahendran became the perfect ammunition for the corrupt to use against the UNP during the local government elections, Wijeysuriya claimed adding that it led to the implosion of both the UNP and the SLFP.

Then came the Presidential Commission into the bond scam, according to the professor when the commission was being appointed Wickremesinghe made no attempt to call for the commission to investigate what happened under the Rajapaksa regime.

Wijeysuriya states that Ranil Wickremesinghe is an astounding character and that in-order to understand him, Sigmund Freud would have to be dug up.

The professor goes onto state that Ranil Wickremesinghe enjoys being berated by his opponents, the likes of Wimal Weerawansa and Dinesh Gunawardene, whom he also protects. He questioned whether his is not a symptom of a dangerous disease.

Despite the negative experiences that they have faced since 2015, Professor Wijeysuriya remains adamant that the best hope for the country during the upcoming presidential election would be a common candidate. But it seems like that have learned something from their past experiences as Wijeysuriya noted that the candidate would have to relinquish membership of any party prior to handing in nominations.

Wijeysuriya vowed to continue on the path shown by Venerable Sobitha thero and extend their support to someone with a conscience, some one who is responsible for the lives of the people and someone who will dedicate himself to the rule of law.

