Kollupitiya accident: Two individuals arrested over assaulting a female

Two women have been arrested for assaulting a female who was involved in a motor accident in Kollupitiya yesterday (December 10).

A 58 year old man had died when a car reportedly returning from a nightclub smashed against a three wheeler in Kollupitiya yesterday morning (December 10). Police said the car was heading from Bambalapitiya towards Galle Face, crashed with the three-wheeler going in the same direction on Galle Road.

The three-wheeler driver, who was seriously injured in the accident, died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital.

The individual who drove the car had fled the scene.

Meanwhile, a female who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident was assaulted by two women with footage of the assault widely circulated on social media.

The woman who was assaulted recorded a statement with the Colpetty Police leading to the arrest of the two women.

The 42 and 64 year old women have been identified as sanitation workers of a private company.

The duo will be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (December 12).

Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the motorist.